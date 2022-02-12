A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai on February 7. There are early signs that earnings among emerging market companies are beginning to stabilise after a prolonged period of weakness – just as the earnings picture in developed markets is beginning to look less stellar. Photo: Bloomberg
A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai on February 7. There are early signs that earnings among emerging market companies are beginning to stabilise after a prolonged period of weakness – just as the earnings picture in developed markets is beginning to look less stellar. Photo: Bloomberg
Patrik Schowitz
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Patrik Schowitz

With tech sector and US stocks losing their shine, emerging markets are the ones to watch

  • While more modest corporate earnings and the quick pace of policy tightening have hurt the tech sector and US equity market, emerging market equities have been much more resilient
  • China’s looser monetary policy should lift its economy, with the positive effects spilling over to other closely linked economies

Patrik Schowitz
Patrik Schowitz

Updated: 2:19am, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai on February 7. There are early signs that earnings among emerging market companies are beginning to stabilise after a prolonged period of weakness – just as the earnings picture in developed markets is beginning to look less stellar. Photo: Bloomberg
A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai on February 7. There are early signs that earnings among emerging market companies are beginning to stabilise after a prolonged period of weakness – just as the earnings picture in developed markets is beginning to look less stellar. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE