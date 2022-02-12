A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai on February 7. There are early signs that earnings among emerging market companies are beginning to stabilise after a prolonged period of weakness – just as the earnings picture in developed markets is beginning to look less stellar. Photo: Bloomberg
A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai on February 7. There are early signs that earnings among emerging market companies are beginning to stabilise after a prolonged period of weakness – just as the earnings picture in developed markets is beginning to look less stellar. Photo: Bloomberg