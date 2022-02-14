A TV screen at a near-empty restaurant shows Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaking during a news conference on February 8. Hong Kong has announced tough social-distancing measures, including restricting private gatherings to only two families, limiting public gatherings to two people and closing more businesses. Photo: AP
