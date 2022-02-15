Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Vijay Verghese
Opinion

Opinion

Vijay Verghese

Hong Kong needs its own Anthony Fauci to beat politics-driven fear of vaccines

  • Having the chief executive as the leading voice on pandemic control has risked needlessly politicising a community health issue
  • The city needs a respected, apolitical voice who can deliver the facts without having science rubbished by those distrustful of the government and its motives

Vijay Verghese
Vijay Verghese

Updated: 6:45am, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE