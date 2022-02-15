Signage for the digital yuan, or e-CNY, at a self check-out counter inside a supermarket in Shenzhen. Rather than replace existing digital payment platforms, as predicted by some, China’s digital yuan will complement and work alongside them. Photo: Bloomberg
Signage for the digital yuan, or e-CNY, at a self check-out counter inside a supermarket in Shenzhen. Rather than replace existing digital payment platforms, as predicted by some, China’s digital yuan will complement and work alongside them. Photo: Bloomberg
Richard Turrin
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Turrin

China’s digital yuan is not death knell for Alipay and WeChat Pay

  • China’s digital payment market is big enough for the e-CNY, Alipay and WeChat Pay to survive and thrive alongside one another
  • The digital currency will benefit from more visibility while payment platforms will benefit from the additional payment flows generated

Richard Turrin
Richard Turrin

Updated: 11:29pm, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Signage for the digital yuan, or e-CNY, at a self check-out counter inside a supermarket in Shenzhen. Rather than replace existing digital payment platforms, as predicted by some, China’s digital yuan will complement and work alongside them. Photo: Bloomberg
Signage for the digital yuan, or e-CNY, at a self check-out counter inside a supermarket in Shenzhen. Rather than replace existing digital payment platforms, as predicted by some, China’s digital yuan will complement and work alongside them. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE