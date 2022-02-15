Signage for the digital yuan, or e-CNY, at a self check-out counter inside a supermarket in Shenzhen. Rather than replace existing digital payment platforms, as predicted by some, China’s digital yuan will complement and work alongside them. Photo: Bloomberg
Signage for the digital yuan, or e-CNY, at a self check-out counter inside a supermarket in Shenzhen. Rather than replace existing digital payment platforms, as predicted by some, China’s digital yuan will complement and work alongside them. Photo: Bloomberg