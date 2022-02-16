Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Oren Tatcher
Opinion

Opinion

Oren Tatcher

Hong Kong’s Omicron wave: too densely packed to be locked down or to open up, city must find own route out of pandemic

  • Hong Kong has neither the structure of mainland cities able to follow a zero-Covid policy, nor the space of Western countries that are living with the virus
  • Its exit strategy must therefore draw on the knowledge of urban planners as well as medical experts, and combine the best practices of both approaches

Oren Tatcher
Oren Tatcher

Updated: 8:15am, 16 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE