Ma Tso Lung, near the mainland border, is the site of Hong Kong’s planned Northern Metropolis. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Winnie Tang
Opinion

Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolis must prioritise green public transport over private cars

  • Public transport use has fallen in Hong Kong, while the number of private cars on our roads has increased, fuelling congestion and pollution
  • With plans for a Northern Metropolis under way, developers must seize the opportunity to put pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users first

Updated: 6:45am, 17 Feb, 2022

