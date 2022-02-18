Illustration: Craig Stephens
Zhai Kun
Opinion

As Biden seeks to contain China’s regional influence, Asean can offer a platform for Sino-US cooperation instead

  • The US seeks an Asean alliance that undermines the bloc’s partnership with China, but the fact is Southeast Asia can benefit from both
  • An Asean-led strategy in the Indo-Pacific can promote the region’s own interests while providing ground for building mutual tolerance between the US and China

Updated: 9:45am, 18 Feb, 2022

