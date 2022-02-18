A visitor tries out a metaverse virtual shopping experience during the CES tech show in Las Vegas on January 5. Banks and finance firms have an opportunity to profit from growing interest in the metaverse as the level of transactions there grows. Photo: AP
Andy Chun
Opinion

The View by Andy Chun

Metaverse’s NFT- and cryptocurrency-fuelled boom a gold mine for banking and finance sector

  • Wherever there are exchanges of goods, even in virtual spaces, there will be opportunities for banking, finance and insurance firms
  • The metaverse needs frameworks and guidelines to satisfy banking and financial demands, something Hong Kong can help shape as a leading financial centre

Updated: 6:45am, 18 Feb, 2022

