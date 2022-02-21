Ukrainian national flags hang from the windows of a building during a “Day of Unity” in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 16. Ukrainian nationalism soared after Russia annexed Crimea. The Ukrainian people would not have its government concede sovereignty. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukrainian national flags hang from the windows of a building during a “Day of Unity” in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 16. Ukrainian nationalism soared after Russia annexed Crimea. The Ukrainian people would not have its government concede sovereignty. Photo: Bloomberg
Stephen Zhao
Opinion

Opinion

Stephen Zhao

Forget compromise. Ukrainians won’t tolerate subservience to Russia

  • Just like in Japan’s invasion of North China in the years leading up to WWII, if Russia were to launch a war, it will find an opponent that won’t be easily subdued
  • Putin must back down or risk getting bogged down in a grinding conflict that will sap its economy, if not its military

Stephen Zhao
Stephen Zhao

Updated: 3:30am, 21 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian national flags hang from the windows of a building during a “Day of Unity” in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 16. Ukrainian nationalism soared after Russia annexed Crimea. The Ukrainian people would not have its government concede sovereignty. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukrainian national flags hang from the windows of a building during a “Day of Unity” in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 16. Ukrainian nationalism soared after Russia annexed Crimea. The Ukrainian people would not have its government concede sovereignty. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE