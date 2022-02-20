A person carries flowers from a wholesale merchant ahead of Valentine’s Day at the Southern California Flower Market on February 10 in Los Angeles, California. The global supply chain for flowers continues to face shortages and high prices due to the pandemic and climate change. Photo: AFP
A person carries flowers from a wholesale merchant ahead of Valentine’s Day at the Southern California Flower Market on February 10 in Los Angeles, California. The global supply chain for flowers continues to face shortages and high prices due to the pandemic and climate change. Photo: AFP
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Don’t ignore supply shortages, rising costs or the tectonic economic shifts behind them

  • The underlying structural issues and their effects promise to disrupt everything from inflation and stock prices to wages and taxes for a long time
  • Yet many policymakers prefer to take refuge in the fiction that cyclical factors and the pandemic are the culprits

Anthony Rowley
Anthony Rowley

Updated: 1:30pm, 20 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A person carries flowers from a wholesale merchant ahead of Valentine’s Day at the Southern California Flower Market on February 10 in Los Angeles, California. The global supply chain for flowers continues to face shortages and high prices due to the pandemic and climate change. Photo: AFP
A person carries flowers from a wholesale merchant ahead of Valentine’s Day at the Southern California Flower Market on February 10 in Los Angeles, California. The global supply chain for flowers continues to face shortages and high prices due to the pandemic and climate change. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE