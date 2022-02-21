A colourised micrograph of a cell heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (orange/red), isolated from a patient sample. The image was captured at the Integrated Research Facility at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, US. Photo: TNS
A colourised micrograph of a cell heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (orange/red), isolated from a patient sample. The image was captured at the Integrated Research Facility at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, US. Photo: TNS