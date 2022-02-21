A colourised micrograph of a cell heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (orange/red), isolated from a patient sample. The image was captured at the Integrated Research Facility at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, US. Photo: TNS
David Dodwell
Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Pandemic reminds us how far humans have come in war against infectious disease – and far we still have to go

  • Scientific progress has given us more knowledge of – and control over – pathogens than at any other time
  • Human expansion has also created an environment in which viruses and bacteria thrive, while a lack of collective responsibility leaves those most vulnerable with the least protection

Updated: 9:15am, 21 Feb, 2022

