Mainland epidemiological experts exchange views with Hong Kong government officials in a meeting on February 20. A team of mainland China’s top epidemiologists arrived in Hong Kong last week to inspect Hong Kong’s anti-pandemic arrangements and advise the local government. Photo: Xinhua
Mainland epidemiological experts exchange views with Hong Kong government officials in a meeting on February 20. A team of mainland China’s top epidemiologists arrived in Hong Kong last week to inspect Hong Kong’s anti-pandemic arrangements and advise the local government. Photo: Xinhua