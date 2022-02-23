A woman holds a child while sitting at a makeshift treatment area outside a hospital on February 17. A successful Covid-19 policy relies on two crucial factors: a high vaccination rate and a health care system that is not overburdened. Photo: Reuters
A woman holds a child while sitting at a makeshift treatment area outside a hospital on February 17. A successful Covid-19 policy relies on two crucial factors: a high vaccination rate and a health care system that is not overburdened. Photo: Reuters
Lucy Lord
Opinion

Opinion

Lucy Lord

Hong Kong can beat Covid-19 by playing to one of its strengths – its private medical sector

  • Private hospitals should be deployed at scale to provide urgent care to low-risk, Covid-19-negative patients to ease pressure on overburdened public hospitals
  • While the public system can focus on the Covid-19 battle at hand, private hospitals can help restore more compassionate policies for other patients

Lucy Lord
Lucy Lord

Updated: 6:45am, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman holds a child while sitting at a makeshift treatment area outside a hospital on February 17. A successful Covid-19 policy relies on two crucial factors: a high vaccination rate and a health care system that is not overburdened. Photo: Reuters
A woman holds a child while sitting at a makeshift treatment area outside a hospital on February 17. A successful Covid-19 policy relies on two crucial factors: a high vaccination rate and a health care system that is not overburdened. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE