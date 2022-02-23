Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) attends a ceremony to sign documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, with the leaders of the self-proclaimed republics Leonid Pasechnik (left) and Denis Pushilin (centre) during a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 21. Photo: Sputnik/AFP
James V. Wertsch
Opinion

The grand narrative driving Putin’s vision of a strong and spiritually pure Russia

  • Having inherited the narrative of victimhood at foreign hands and the need for a strongman leader to realise Russia’s destined greatness, Putin is only putting it into practice
  • Moscow’s actions on Ukraine and Georgia can only be fully understood in this context

Updated: 2:22am, 23 Feb, 2022

