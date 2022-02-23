A view of unfinished buildings on the man-made Ocean Flower Island in Hainan province on January 6. Authorities have ordered the 39 buildings to be demolished, accusing developers China Evergrande Group of breaching regulations, in yet another blow to the indebted firm. Photo: Reuters
Yu Yongding
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Yu Yongding

China’s economy is struggling to heal from the self-inflicted wounds of its property market crackdown

  • Though necessary to combat soaring prices, China’s reining in of the real estate sector has slowed investment growth and weakened the economy
  • As Beijing seeks to stabilise growth, there is ample room to ease policy without letting developers fall back into their old ways

Yu Yongding

Updated: 2:30pm, 23 Feb, 2022

