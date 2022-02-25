Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives at the construction site of a Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin in 2020. Photo: TNS
Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives at the construction site of a Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin in 2020. Photo: TNS
Yunshi Wang
Opinion

The View by Yunshi Wang

Joe Biden cannot ignore Tesla and Elon Musk if he is serious about electric vehicles and climate change

  • The US president has been pushing the electric vehicle transition without the biggest EV player, Tesla
  • While it is true that rich Americans like the Tesla CEO are getting richer, blaming Musk for inequality is not the answer. Instead, Biden must work with him

Updated: 4:22am, 25 Feb, 2022

