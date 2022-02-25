Illustration: Craig Stephens
Ada Chung Lai-ling
Opinion

Hong Kong’s vaccine pass is a vital, and secure, tool in war against Covid-19

  • In striking a reasonable balance between public health and personal privacy, we have to recognise that the right to privacy is by no means absolute
  • Even so, Hong Kong’s vaccine pass adopts privacy protection by design and has undergone security assessments and audits by independent third parties

Updated: 6:45am, 25 Feb, 2022

