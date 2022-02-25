People in Hong Kong visit the border with Shenzhen, with the mainland city’s skyline in the background, on February 13 last year. With its proximity to Shenzhen, the Northern Metropolis would integrate Hong Kong with the mainland’s overall development, but its announcement seems premature. Photo: AP
People in Hong Kong visit the border with Shenzhen, with the mainland city’s skyline in the background, on February 13 last year. With its proximity to Shenzhen, the Northern Metropolis would integrate Hong Kong with the mainland’s overall development, but its announcement seems premature. Photo: AP