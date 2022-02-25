A cleaner sweeps the ground in front of the People’s Bank of China headquarters in Beijing in 2021. More easing measures are likely as the Chinese economy is facing headwinds from lingering weakness in the property sector and recurring local Covid-19 outbreaks. Photo: Bloomberg
Sylvia Sheng
Opinion

Macroscope by Sylvia Sheng

Why Asian central banks aren’t likely to turn as hawkish as the Fed

  • While inflation is running at multi-decade highs in the US, the UK and the euro area, it is posing less of a challenge in Asia
  • The PBOC and the BOJ, in particular, are expected to buck the hawkish trend, while gradual policy tightening is likely in India, Taiwan and some Asean economies

Updated: 10:00pm, 25 Feb, 2022

