Amid expectations that emerging Asia will drive global demand for liquefied natural gas over the next decade, more than US$109 billion of proposed LNG infrastructure projects are in the pipeline for the next few years. But as much as 66 per cent of LNG investments across seven emerging Asian markets are unlikely to ever be built, according to a recent report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). And countries that increase their LNG dependence will expose their economies to a highly volatile , foreign currency-denominated commodity that could strain government budgets, ruin credit quality and undermine long-term growth. So what are the alternatives? In short, the development of renewable energy, grid infrastructure, and battery storage technologies is critical for countries seeking to reduce electricity prices, improve energy security, attract foreign direct investment, and improve prospects of economic growth. For perspective, compare Asian LNG market prices with renewable energy auction prices. LNG recently traded as high as US$35 per million British thermal unit. This price, which excludes the cost of building a gas-fired power plant, is already much higher than power tariffs for most Asian households. Even in markets with government subsidies, LNG prices could hit budget allocations and ultimately still cost taxpayers. Exorbitant fuel prices can also accelerate inflation and hurt key domestic industries. Meanwhile, renewable energy prices do not come with fuel costs. Renewable energy prices are typically quoted in all-in life-cycle costs that include capital and operational costs. Renewable energy auctions are the best way to determine this price, allowing suppliers to bid for project capacity and buyers to select the cheapest options. In contrast to feed-in tariffs, which award renewable energy developers a fixed price determined by the government, public auctions allow parties to agree on a price. Cambodia’s 2019 auction for a 60MW solar facility produced a final tariff of 3.87 US cents per kWh – less than 20 per cent of current LNG fuel costs. Throughout Asia, auctions have yielded lower prices than feed-in tariffs while encouraging competition and boosting generation capacity. Auctions are set to take place throughout the region, which could limit the need for expensive LNG assets. Malaysia’s auctions have resulted in over 2,300 megawatts of new solar capacity since 2016. The Philippines’ government is planning an auction of the supply of 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity this year. To fully take advantage of low-cost renewable energy and reduce LNG dependence, governments should accelerate this shift to renewable energy auctions. Multilateral development banks can play a more supportive role in grid development. The success of Cambodia’s 60MW solar auction, which attracted interest from 148 companies, was partly due to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which advised the transaction. However, the ADB dedicates greater financing to gas assets. From 2016 to 2020, it provided US$4.7 billion for gas projects compared to US$2.7 billion for grid projects. The focus of international finance must shift. To firm up renewable energy capacity, battery storage technologies are being deployed throughout Asia, driven by cost declines. In Southeast Asia, the Philippines has over 1.5 gigawatts of battery storage capacity set to be completed by 2025. As battery costs fall, they may increasingly fill peaking roles historically occupied by gas-fired power plants, undermining arguments about the necessity of LNG-fired power generation. The West ‘led’ in creating climate change. Asia can lead the solution Another alternative is tariff pricing reform, which can improve how efficiently gas is used in national energy systems. In Pakistan, roughly 15 per cent of gas is leaked in transport, partly because state-owned gas distribution companies are regulated on a cost-plus basis that encourages the development of new gas transmission infrastructure but does not encourage maintenance and repair of existing infrastructure. Similarly, gas subsidies in countries like Bangladesh can artificially inflate demand from gas-intensive sectors, which are shielded from volatile fuel costs. Proponents of LNG will argue that gas is necessary to complement renewables. But as cheaper renewables are deployed more widely, the role of gas will diminish. Countries should therefore avoid contracts that lock in 20-plus years of dependence on a foreign currency-denominated fossil fuel. Variable renewables like wind and solar accounted for just 2.4 per cent of Southeast Asia’s energy mix in 2020. The priority for countries in the region should be to increase this percentage and take advantage of the inherent price hedging characteristics of low-cost domestic renewables, rather than simply replacing coal with another imported, foreign currency-denominated fossil fuel. The energy security and economic growth of emerging markets depend on it. Sam Reynolds is an energy finance analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA)