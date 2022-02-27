An aerial view of a solar power plant in Yongren county in Yunnan, China. Photo: Xinhua
An aerial view of a solar power plant in Yongren county in Yunnan, China. Photo: Xinhua
Sam Reynolds
Opinion

Opinion

Eye on Asia by Sam Reynolds

Asia must power ahead with renewables, rather than rely on volatile, pricey LNG

  • Countries that increase LNG dependence will increase their exposure to a foreign currency-denominated commodity that could strain budgets and undermine long growth

Sam Reynolds
Sam Reynolds

Updated: 10:00pm, 27 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of a solar power plant in Yongren county in Yunnan, China. Photo: Xinhua
An aerial view of a solar power plant in Yongren county in Yunnan, China. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE