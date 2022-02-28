A sign indicating the digital yuan on a vending machine at a subway station in Shanghai in 2021. Photo: Reuters
A sign indicating the digital yuan on a vending machine at a subway station in Shanghai in 2021. Photo: Reuters
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Bit by bit, central bank digital currencies like China’s will eat into US dollar hegemony

  • These CBCDs, which will soon include the Russian rouble, are likely to finance a good deal more bilateral trade, thus weakening the US dollar’s role in trade
  • While the dollar will still carry weight as a transaction currency in which countries invest their international reserves, the balance of power seems destined to shift

Anthony Rowley
Anthony Rowley

Updated: 3:30am, 28 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A sign indicating the digital yuan on a vending machine at a subway station in Shanghai in 2021. Photo: Reuters
A sign indicating the digital yuan on a vending machine at a subway station in Shanghai in 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE