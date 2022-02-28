US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (centre) addresses an event on the House of Representatives vote on the America Competes Act in Washington on February 4. The bill aims to invest billions of US dollars into American manufacturing and scientific R&D as a means to compete with China’s rising economy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dominic Ng
Opinion

The View by Dominic Ng

US must put strengths and values first in competition with China

  • Competition is not necessarily a bad thing, but the US must promote smart competition that emphasises its strong points to avoid hampering innovation
  • Two bills under debate in Congress offer a chance for the US to get its priorities in order and reinvigorate federal spending to strengthen the private sector

Updated: 10:15pm, 28 Feb, 2022

