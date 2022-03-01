A health worker removes rainwater from a temporary Covid-19 testing tent in Central on February 20. Photo: Nora Tam
A health worker removes rainwater from a temporary Covid-19 testing tent in Central on February 20. Photo: Nora Tam
Quentin Parker
Opinion

Opinion

Quentin Parker

Hong Kong must accept its Covid-19 setbacks and get on with the job of overcoming the pandemic

  • No response has been perfect, but while Hong Kong once led the way in containing Covid-19, it now trails far behind other major economies in its vaccination rate
  • Despite the challenge, it’s up to us to find a balanced approach that does the least damage to lives, jobs, mental health, industry and reputation

Quentin Parker
Quentin Parker

Updated: 8:15am, 1 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker removes rainwater from a temporary Covid-19 testing tent in Central on February 20. Photo: Nora Tam
A health worker removes rainwater from a temporary Covid-19 testing tent in Central on February 20. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE