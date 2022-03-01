Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Wang Huiyao
Opinion

Opinion

Wang Huiyao

Alarm over a ‘China-Russia axis’ revives unwanted Cold War mentality

  • Talk of a Sino-Russia-US ‘strategic triangle’ forces an outdated framework onto a changing, multipolar world and increases the risk of a great-power conflict
  • Such rhetoric is made more dangerous given that the real struggle of the 21st century – climate change – must be fought collectively, not between rival powers

Wang Huiyao
Wang Huiyao

Updated: 2:08am, 1 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE