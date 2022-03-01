The Chinese currency has emerged as a safe haven currency as markets react to the Ukraine crisis. Photo: Bloomberg
Neal Kimberley
Ukraine crisis: yuan’s emergence as a safe haven a win for China’s economy

  • The Chinese economy is the world’s manufacturer but it needs to import a vast amount of energy, raw material and food
  • With commodity prices spiking due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing risks of imported inflation, the yuan’s resilience is a positive sign

Updated: 10:15pm, 1 Mar, 2022

