What China’s grim property market prospects mean for the economy

A pedestrian passes near residential buildings at a Zhenro Properties Group development in the Jinshan district of Shanghai on February 24. Zhenro is asking bondholders for more time to pay back about US$1 billion in debt due to mature this year, citing liquidity pressure. Photo: Bloomberg
