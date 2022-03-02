A view of Hong Kong’s skyline from Victoria Peak on January 27. As the city battles a Covid-19 outbreak, the 2022-23 budget delivered in February offered some relief for struggling businesses and signalled future opportunities for growth. Photo: Bloomberg
A view of Hong Kong’s skyline from Victoria Peak on January 27. As the city battles a Covid-19 outbreak, the 2022-23 budget delivered in February offered some relief for struggling businesses and signalled future opportunities for growth. Photo: Bloomberg
David Liao
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Liao

Hong Kong’s budget offers glimpse of how city can lead China in green and sustainable investment

  • In addition to providing support for local businesses beset by the pandemic, the 2022-23 budget promises to channel investment into strengthening ties between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, and into making the city a hub for the development of a regional green economy

David Liao
David Liao

Updated: 4:15pm, 2 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of Hong Kong’s skyline from Victoria Peak on January 27. As the city battles a Covid-19 outbreak, the 2022-23 budget delivered in February offered some relief for struggling businesses and signalled future opportunities for growth. Photo: Bloomberg
A view of Hong Kong’s skyline from Victoria Peak on January 27. As the city battles a Covid-19 outbreak, the 2022-23 budget delivered in February offered some relief for struggling businesses and signalled future opportunities for growth. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE