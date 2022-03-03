A burnt-out car sits in the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after shelling by Russian troops on March 1. Photo: DPA
A burnt-out car sits in the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after shelling by Russian troops on March 1. Photo: DPA
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

Amid invasion and fifth wave, Russia and Hong Kong are feeling the wrath of unintended consequences

  • Emotion appears to have overtaken Putin’s reasoning, opening his country to unforeseen destructive effects, while Hong Kong struggles to deal with the consequences of its pandemic policies
  • For investors, the key defensive mechanism is diversification and unemotional risk assessment

Richard Harris
Richard Harris

Updated: 4:30pm, 3 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A burnt-out car sits in the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after shelling by Russian troops on March 1. Photo: DPA
A burnt-out car sits in the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after shelling by Russian troops on March 1. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE