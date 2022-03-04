Health workers from mainland China test samples from Hong Kong residents for the coronavirus at an inflatable mobile testing lab in Hong Kong on March 1. Hong Kong has ramped up its testing capacity with the help of the mobile laboratories, as the city grapples with tens of thousands of Covid-19 cases daily. Photo: AP
Health workers from mainland China test samples from Hong Kong residents for the coronavirus at an inflatable mobile testing lab in Hong Kong on March 1. Hong Kong has ramped up its testing capacity with the help of the mobile laboratories, as the city grapples with tens of thousands of Covid-19 cases daily. Photo: AP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

Hong Kong’s Covid-19 woes show administrators alone cannot solve crises

  • The arrival of a team of policy experts from Beijing offers a sliver of hope of saving Hong Kong from leadership that is out of its depth
  • With any luck, the unnerving, morale-sapping period of flip-flops, procrastination, mixed messages and policy missteps will soon end

David Dodwell
David Dodwell

Updated: 4:30pm, 4 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Health workers from mainland China test samples from Hong Kong residents for the coronavirus at an inflatable mobile testing lab in Hong Kong on March 1. Hong Kong has ramped up its testing capacity with the help of the mobile laboratories, as the city grapples with tens of thousands of Covid-19 cases daily. Photo: AP
Health workers from mainland China test samples from Hong Kong residents for the coronavirus at an inflatable mobile testing lab in Hong Kong on March 1. Hong Kong has ramped up its testing capacity with the help of the mobile laboratories, as the city grapples with tens of thousands of Covid-19 cases daily. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE