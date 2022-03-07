A security officer talks in a part of the Uranim Conversion Facility, just outside the city of Isfahan, Iran, on March 30, 2005. While the world’s attention has been focused on Ukraine, the Biden administration has been racing forward with other global powers towards restoring the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran. Photo: AP
Liam Gibson
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows fearful nations nuclear weapons mean safety

  • On top of the human cost of the war in Ukraine, international agreements and nuclear non-proliferation are suffering as more governments look to go nuclear
  • The fate of Libya and Ukraine is likely to keep Iran and North Korea on their current paths and sway the likes of Saudi Arabia, Japan and Taiwan

Updated: 1:00am, 7 Mar, 2022

