Ukraine invasion: China may be world’s best bet for brokering peace between Russia and the West

  • The threat of nuclear force calls for greater attempts at negotiation and a willingness by the West to make concessions to provide Putin with a way out
  • Beijing’s relations with Moscow, plus its core principles of non-interference and ‘no first use’ of nukes make it an ideal mediator

Tom Plate

Updated: 1:30am, 8 Mar, 2022

