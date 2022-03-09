Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Peter T. C. Chang
Opinion

Opinion

Peter T. C. Chang

Ukraine crisis: US and China must restore pragmatism of Nixon and Mao to pull the world back from the brink

  • Fifty years ago, the US and China struck an improbable geopolitical truce that heralded an era of peace and prosperity
  • Today, with an internally divided US pushing China and Russia together, and the war in Ukraine threatening the return of a binary world order, can Biden and Xi pull off a similar feat?

Peter T. C. Chang
Peter T. C. Chang

Updated: 4:24am, 9 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE