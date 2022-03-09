The Sunac Resort project is seen under construction in Haiyan, Zhejiang province, on February 25. Rapid property price rises have acted as an amplifier of wealth inequality in society, making it an impediment to China’s goal of “common prosperity”. Photo: Bloomberg
Aidan Yao
Why Beijing is determined to maintain its hardline property policies, despite the economic pain

  • Given its size and central role in the country’s economy, China’s real estate sector is ‘too big to fail’ and poses wider risks in the event of a meltdown
  • The push to see housing as shelter rather than an investment is more in line with China’s long-term growth goals but will not be painless

Updated: 4:30pm, 9 Mar, 2022

