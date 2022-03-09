The Sunac Resort project is seen under construction in Haiyan, Zhejiang province, on February 25. Rapid property price rises have acted as an amplifier of wealth inequality in society, making it an impediment to China’s goal of “common prosperity”. Photo: Bloomberg
The Sunac Resort project is seen under construction in Haiyan, Zhejiang province, on February 25. Rapid property price rises have acted as an amplifier of wealth inequality in society, making it an impediment to China’s goal of “common prosperity”. Photo: Bloomberg