A truck passes a security check point run by residents near Lviv, Ukraine, on March 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Andy Xie
Opinion

The View by Andy Xie

Ukraine crisis could spell a drawn-out war that will hit financial speculators hard

  • With no swift resolution to the Ukraine war in sight and a risk of the conflict spreading, markets must wake up to the reality of massive energy and food supply shocks
  • The likelihood that financial bubbles will burst, triggering a global recession, is growing by the day

Updated: 10:15pm, 9 Mar, 2022

