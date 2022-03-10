A Russian strategic ballistic missile Topol launching vehicle, part of the Honour of the Russian Armed Forcesat exhibition, is parked outside the VDNH multifunctional exhibition centre in Moscow, on January 16, 2021. The risk of nuclear war now seems higher than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. Photo: EPA-EFE
Willem H. Buiter
The View by Willem H. Buiter

Ukraine invasion: risk of nuclear conflict rises, but markets don’t seem to care

  • Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a nuclear conflict between global powers seems more likely now than it has since the Cold War
  • The financial world seems to barely notice, though, with a lack of any meaningful negative response in asset markets

Updated: 1:30pm, 10 Mar, 2022

