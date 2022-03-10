A Russian strategic ballistic missile Topol launching vehicle, part of the Honour of the Russian Armed Forcesat exhibition, is parked outside the VDNH multifunctional exhibition centre in Moscow, on January 16, 2021. The risk of nuclear war now seems higher than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Russian strategic ballistic missile Topol launching vehicle, part of the Honour of the Russian Armed Forcesat exhibition, is parked outside the VDNH multifunctional exhibition centre in Moscow, on January 16, 2021. The risk of nuclear war now seems higher than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. Photo: EPA-EFE