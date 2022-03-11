An apartment building damaged during shelling in Ukraine’s second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 8. The number of people fleeing the war across Ukraine’s borders to escape towns devastated by shelling and air strikes has passed 2 million, in Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, according to the United Nations. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Why Russia’s Ukraine invasion is a ‘Lehman moment’ for the global economy

  • Investors were caught off guard both by Russia’s escalation of the conflict and the West’s resolve to punish Moscow with severe financial sanctions
  • The shock from sanctions against a commodities powerhouse makes the conflict a defining moment for a global economy still recovering from the pandemic

Updated: 3:30am, 11 Mar, 2022

