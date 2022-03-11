An apartment building damaged during shelling in Ukraine’s second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 8. The number of people fleeing the war across Ukraine’s borders to escape towns devastated by shelling and air strikes has passed 2 million, in Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, according to the United Nations. Photo: AFP
