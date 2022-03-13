People queue up in Kornhill, Quarry Bay, on March 10, the first day of the reopening of barber shops and hair salons under Hong Kong’s Vaccine Pass scheme. There should now be a similar relaxation for beauty parlours, gyms, swimming pools and so on. Photo: Felix Wong
People queue up in Kornhill, Quarry Bay, on March 10, the first day of the reopening of barber shops and hair salons under Hong Kong’s Vaccine Pass scheme. There should now be a similar relaxation for beauty parlours, gyms, swimming pools and so on. Photo: Felix Wong
Mike Rowse
Opinion

Opinion

Mike Rowse

How to end Hong Kong’s fifth wave, and make the city feel more like home again and less like a prison

  • The top priority must be to vaccinate and protect the vulnerable, followed by targeting quarantine, social distancing and mask mandates once that is finished
  • The faster a coherent strategy to end the pandemic emerges, the sooner Hongkongers’ morale will return

Mike Rowse
Mike Rowse

Updated: 1:30pm, 13 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People queue up in Kornhill, Quarry Bay, on March 10, the first day of the reopening of barber shops and hair salons under Hong Kong’s Vaccine Pass scheme. There should now be a similar relaxation for beauty parlours, gyms, swimming pools and so on. Photo: Felix Wong
People queue up in Kornhill, Quarry Bay, on March 10, the first day of the reopening of barber shops and hair salons under Hong Kong’s Vaccine Pass scheme. There should now be a similar relaxation for beauty parlours, gyms, swimming pools and so on. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE