People queue up in Kornhill, Quarry Bay, on March 10, the first day of the reopening of barber shops and hair salons under Hong Kong’s Vaccine Pass scheme. There should now be a similar relaxation for beauty parlours, gyms, swimming pools and so on. Photo: Felix Wong
