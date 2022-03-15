Illustration: Craig Stephens
S. George Marano
Opinion

Why viewing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a tyrant’s master plan is naive

  • Moscow’s declaration of war is a product of geography, history and great power rivalry, and must be understood in the context of an international relations system motivated by self-interest
  • Refusing to be clear-eyed about Russia’s security interests could result in the country reacting with overwhelming force

Updated: 2:19am, 15 Mar, 2022

