International students from China get ready to take pictures in their graduation gowns on the University of Sydney campus, after their in-person graduation ceremony was cancelled during the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, on July 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters
International students from China get ready to take pictures in their graduation gowns on the University of Sydney campus, after their in-person graduation ceremony was cancelled during the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, on July 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters