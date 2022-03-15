International students from China get ready to take pictures in their graduation gowns on the University of Sydney campus, after their in-person graduation ceremony was cancelled during the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, on July 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters
International students from China get ready to take pictures in their graduation gowns on the University of Sydney campus, after their in-person graduation ceremony was cancelled during the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, on July 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Despite grim China-Australia relations, the student housing sector Down Under looks bright

  • Australia’s international education sector has taken a hit from both the pandemic and a deterioration in Canberra’s relations with Beijing, but enrolments from China have proved resilient
  • This bodes well for student housing as a real estate investment category, although finding high-quality assets remains challenging

Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 9:15am, 15 Mar, 2022

