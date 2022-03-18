From the left, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen attend a press conference at the Palace of Versailles in France after the meeting of EU leaders to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on March 11. Photo: Dario Pignatelli/EU Council/DPA
From the left, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen attend a press conference at the Palace of Versailles in France after the meeting of EU leaders to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on March 11. Photo: Dario Pignatelli/EU Council/DPA
Thomas O. Falk
Opinion

Opinion

Thomas O. Falk

Russia’s invasion has reawakened the EU as the newly-unified bloc finally takes its security seriously

  • Putin has turned a fragmented and incapable EU into a unified power that is willing to ditch its policy of appeasement and take a tough stance against Moscow
  • Heavy sanctions on Russia and swift aid to Ukraine prove the EU can act decisively; it must now form a coherent and collective defence strategy

Thomas O. Falk
Thomas O. Falk

Updated: 1:30am, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
From the left, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen attend a press conference at the Palace of Versailles in France after the meeting of EU leaders to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on March 11. Photo: Dario Pignatelli/EU Council/DPA
From the left, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen attend a press conference at the Palace of Versailles in France after the meeting of EU leaders to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on March 11. Photo: Dario Pignatelli/EU Council/DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE