An electronic screen displays an illustrative chart in Hong Kong on March 15. Chinese stocks suffered another deep sell-off on Tuesday as concerns about the country’s ties with Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sent shares on a downward spiral. Photo: Bloomberg
