Illustration: Craig Stephens
Danil Bochkov
Opinion

Ukraine crisis leaves India’s Modi walking a fine line between the US and Russia

  • India has been slow to join the US and other democracies in denouncing and sanctioning Russia over its actions against Ukraine
  • Delhi must act wisely as it relies heavily on Moscow not only for its arms purchases but also for fertilisers that keep its agriculture sector growing

Updated: 9:15am, 18 Mar, 2022

