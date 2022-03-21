The belief in stock markets that a “relief rally” will be justified once the Ukraine conflict eases is as shortsighted as the repeated call to “ buy the dip ”. The days of easy money to bolster markets are over, and so are those of booming trade and investment that buoyed growth. The simple fact is that no relief is in sight for a global economy that is sliding at an accelerating pace towards recession and stagflation, or worse. Reluctance to accept this is not a case of hope springing eternal but is, rather, an inability to appreciate cause and effect. There were false relief rallies when US president Donald Trump’s trade wars against China died the death they deserved, when the pandemic proved less than invincible, and when supply chains proved more resilient than feared. A ceasefire in Ukraine would no doubt provoke a similarly irrational reaction. As economist John Maynard Keynes reportedly observed, “Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent”. He also noted that markets are moved by animal spirits and not by reason. International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva summed up the situation well when she noted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is taking a horrific human toll, but the war is also fuelling inflation and shaking financial confidence, with far-reaching consequences for the global economy. Laurence Boone, chief economist for the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, said in an initial assessment of the Ukraine conflict : “We do not yet know how this will fully play out, but we do know this will hurt the global recovery and push inflation up even higher. We also see that this war has set in train deglobalisation forces that could have profound and unpredictable effects.” The immediate fallout is inflation, which is set to spread like a forest fire, as soaring energy and food costs translate into demands for higher pay, while fiscal relief from overborrowed governments ends. The US Federal Reserve’s decision to begin raising interest rates is only the start of this story. The economic fallout will continue to spread even if an early end to armed hostilities or an uneasy truce in Ukraine allow some relief for energy and grain supplies. The earth might have been scorched locally by the conflict, but the atmosphere has been poisoned globally. As the IMF observed in a blog: “Beyond the suffering and humanitarian crisis from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the entire global economy will feel the effects of slower growth and faster inflation.” Markets need to pay more attention to these effects. Higher prices for commodities will push up inflation, eroding incomes and weighing on demand. Economies will face disrupted trade and supply chains. Reduced business confidence and higher investor uncertainty will weigh on asset prices and tightening financial conditions, according to the IMF. An early assessment of the war in Ukraine by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) confirmed that there is “a rapidly worsening outlook for the world economy, underpinned by rising food, fuel and fertiliser prices ”. It also showed “heightened financial volatility, sustainable development divestment, complex global supply chain reconfigurations and mounting trade costs”. Recent events are “sending shocks through the world economy”, Unctad secretary general Rebeca Grynspan said in a statement. Or, as analyst Jeffrey Halley at foreign exchange group Oanda said: “The stagflationary wave from the Ukraine conflict will continue rolling over the world long after the conflict concludes, and with its impact on growth it is hard to see it being a conducive environment for equity markets.” How coming era of stagflation, wealth destruction will benefit working class Does it matter what stock markets think, or should we just regard them as “casinos”, as Keynes did ? We cannot afford to do that because markets are also vast repositories of global savings. As such, their movements help dictate critical capital investment decisions and even the fate of nations. The daily movements of stock markets are awaited with breathless anticipation by stock analysts whose employers often have a vested interest in talking their own books, as well as market commentators who are often reluctant to look beyond short-term index movements. Markets are often credited with having collective wisdom, and they have assumed the status of beacons guiding the way amid the encircling economic gloom. Even so, their resilience only reflects a surplus of financial liquidity sloshing back and forth with nowhere else to go. What a market that has lost its compass cannot seem to grasp is that the Fed will soon begin cutting the quantity of money while also raising its cost. As Giles Coghlan, chief analyst at HYCM, said: “If there was ever any doubt, the Fed has confirmed that the era of ‘ transitory inflation ’ is over.” The Ukraine war could also, as the IMF notes, “fundamentally alter the global economic and geopolitical order should energy trade shift, supply chains reconfigure, payment networks fragment and countries rethink reserve currency holdings”. Hardly any ground for relief rallies there. Anthony Rowley is a veteran journalist specialising in Asian economic and financial affairs