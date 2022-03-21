Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a TV screen at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, on February 25. Photo: AP
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Don’t expect a Ukraine truce to inspire a stock market ‘relief rally’ – inflation, slowing growth will see to that

  • Investors should not expect any relief in a world veering towards recession, or worse, and where central banks have largely ended the flow of easy money
  • Any unexpectedly early end to the war will not fix rising inflation, supply chain disruptions or reduced business confidence

Updated: 3:30am, 21 Mar, 2022

