A screen shows US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaking during a virtual press conference on March 16. The US central bank is moving towards policy tightening at the same time as China is pledging greater support to prop up economic growth. Photo: Xinhua
A screen shows US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaking during a virtual press conference on March 16. The US central bank is moving towards policy tightening at the same time as China is pledging greater support to prop up economic growth. Photo: Xinhua