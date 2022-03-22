The damage Omicron has done to Hong Kong’s economy and reputation risks being long-lasting. Those who would like to continue to live and do business in this place must work together in charting a path to repair this damage. Those who think Hong Kong cannot recover need not read on. On public health measures to stem the pandemic, the government looks like it will finally do the right thing – after exhausting all other possibilities – with a gradual relaxation of restrictions. Beyond handouts to help cash-strapped sectors, consumers, workers, and households stay afloat and, later, get back on their feet, Hong Kong must rebuild its economy and society on stronger foundations. Three priorities stand out. If Hong Kong is to have a chance at recovery, it must get them right. First, restore public trust in scientific expertise and internationally accepted public health practices. This is neither easy nor obvious, as shared facts and realities are becoming more elusive, and Hong Kong is not alone in battling challenges such as vaccine hesitancy. Hong Kong’s handling of the Omicron wave has dented its global image. Going forward, it will need a clear emergency plan in place to combat more transmissible or lethal variants and possibly a future pandemic, learning from its mistakes and implementing measures aligned with those of the international scientific community. Part of this preparedness plan can be piloted when schools restart. Practices to stem school outbreaks, such as regular rapid testing, better ventilation systems, provision of high-quality face masks for those in need, and clear guidelines for schools and parents on what to do when a student is ill, can help maintain stability and reduce the strain on working parents. Second, rebuild the economy to be resilient in the face of prolonged external uncertainties. The lack of a breakthrough following the call between President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict is the latest evidence in a long line that suggests US-China tensions may persist for years. The weakening of globalisation and erosion of trust between major powers present an existential threat to small, open economies like Hong Kong, which thrive on playing an intermediary role. Hong Kong is also reopening to a global economy plagued by high inflation, trade frictions, supply chain shocks, sanction risks and mounting debt, particularly in Asia . This all points to a highly fragile market environment and real economy. Luckily, the Hong Kong government has already announced various policies that focus on resilience, such as programmes for upgrading skills for a digital economy, new infrastructure to strengthen supply chains, and the consolidation of institutional incentives for businesses. However, with Hong Kong’s reputation having taken quite a hit, such measures must materialise swiftly enough to give businesses confidence to remain and expand here. Hong Kong can also continue to be a bridge for international talent and technical expertise, owing to the long-standing credibility of its universities and partnerships with international institutions. Strengthening this unique role would make it an even greater asset to China. Hong Kong’s ability to attract mainland companies is certainly an opportunity, but not a given. In light of China’s plan to allow the disclosure of audit information to US regulators to avoid Chinese companies being delisted in the US, Hong Kong needs to enhance its competitive positioning as a financial centre. As Hong Kong seeks to improve its standing as a fundraising venue of choice, especially in new and promising technology sectors, its ability to balance cross-border data portability and privacy goals will also be key. Last, but not least, communicate an authentic message about Hong Kong. The world has heard a lot about Hong Kong being an international financial hub. This and other narratives risk sounding stale after recent international headlines highlighting the city’s pandemic blunders and risks of a brain drain. Following the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) crisis almost 20 years ago, Hong Kong announced its economic relaunch with splashy concerts, a free-trade deal with the mainland, and a new Disneyland. Hong Kong will have to work much harder, and differently, this time. The key to successfully hosting international events today will be to do so safely, through meeting bubbles and streamlined measures. Any event tapping into corporate interest in the China and Asia markets would make sense. In post-Covid Japan, life is a celebration again. Why not Hong Kong, too? Hong Kong is seen in its best light when it goes back to its roots as an easy and efficient place to do business. Beijing needs Hong Kong to be a place where skilled and competitive local, national, regional and global talent is happy to live and work. Hong Kong’s most authentic brand is being a pragmatic business city, with transparent and stable rules and laws. In a less-certain and less-global world, Hong Kong has the rare advantage of being a mutually inclusive system for China and the West. It will take foresight, a willingness to listen, and authentic communication both to external and internal audiences, to restore and strengthen this reputation. Janet Pau is executive director of the Asia Business Council