Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks outside the institution’s headquarters in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2020. International organisations have exhibited nuanced differences in their statements on the war in Ukraine. The IMF vowed to support Ukraine on the financing and policy fronts. Photo: AFP
Gu Bin
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Gu Bin

Multilateralism under fire as US pushes world bodies to take sides in Ukraine war

  • International organisations must be free to adhere to their founding missions, ensuring that only economic considerations influence their decisions
  • Bullying those who disagree with the US or refuse to take sides is wrong and threatens to poison the heart of multilateralism

Updated: 1:30am, 28 Mar, 2022

