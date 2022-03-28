Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks outside the institution’s headquarters in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2020. International organisations have exhibited nuanced differences in their statements on the war in Ukraine. The IMF vowed to support Ukraine on the financing and policy fronts. Photo: AFP
Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks outside the institution’s headquarters in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2020. International organisations have exhibited nuanced differences in their statements on the war in Ukraine. The IMF vowed to support Ukraine on the financing and policy fronts. Photo: AFP