A woman on a bike brings vegetables to be delivered through the perimeter wall of a neighbourhood placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai on March 26. With the Chinese economy showing signs of slowing, any efforts to ramp up growth will be at the expense of domestic price stability. Photo: Bloomberg
A woman on a bike brings vegetables to be delivered through the perimeter wall of a neighbourhood placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai on March 26. With the Chinese economy showing signs of slowing, any efforts to ramp up growth will be at the expense of domestic price stability. Photo: Bloomberg