A woman on a bike brings vegetables to be delivered through the perimeter wall of a neighbourhood placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai on March 26. With the Chinese economy showing signs of slowing, any efforts to ramp up growth will be at the expense of domestic price stability. Photo: Bloomberg
David Brown
Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Can China meet its growth and inflation targets as Ukraine war adds to price pressures?

  • The upshot of the Fed’s war on inflation is that it adds to the dollar’s appeal and threatens the renminbi
  • Beijing’s choice is thus between letting interest rates and the yuan slip to bolster growth prospects, or tightening policy to resist higher inflation

Updated: 4:21pm, 28 Mar, 2022

