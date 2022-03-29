A shopper purchases meat at a store in Kamakura, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on February 11. Prices are rising in Japan, but unlike inflation seen in many other places, the increases are long-sought and unlikely to last, analysts say. Photo: Bloomberg
A shopper purchases meat at a store in Kamakura, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on February 11. Prices are rising in Japan, but unlike inflation seen in many other places, the increases are long-sought and unlikely to last, analysts say. Photo: Bloomberg