A security guard helps a resident collect their deliveries as more items are placed on a table at the gate of a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai on March 29. A two-phase lockdown of Shanghai’s 26 million people is testing the limits of China’s hardline “zero-Covid” strategy, which is shaking markets far beyond the country’s borders. Photo: AP
Tommy Wu
Macroscope by Tommy Wu

Surprise Shanghai lockdown adds to China’s economic and supply chain fears

  • The impact of the lockdown on Shanghai itself might not be that great, but it still has significance for the future of China’s approach to Covid-19
  • The sight of Shanghai’s sophisticated strategy failing could lead governments with fewer resources to resort to crude, large-scale lockdowns

Updated: 4:30pm, 30 Mar, 2022

