A security guard helps a resident collect their deliveries as more items are placed on a table at the gate of a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai on March 29. A two-phase lockdown of Shanghai’s 26 million people is testing the limits of China’s hardline “zero-Covid” strategy, which is shaking markets far beyond the country’s borders. Photo: AP
