Soldiers drive M60 tanks on a street as part of a military drill in Taichung, Taiwan, in November 2020. Several analysts have tried to take lessons from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and apply them to Taiwan and East Asia in general, though that risks comparing two situations that might not be analogous. Photo: Reuters
Mark J. Valencia
Opinion

How Ukraine invasion lessons are wrongly used to hype up China threat in Indo-Pacific

  • For all the ink spilled on lessons from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, trying to apply those lessons to the whole region ignores its geopolitical diversity
  • Even when assessing a possible invasion of Taiwan by China, it’s important to note Ukraine and Taiwan are not analogous

Updated: 1:40am, 31 Mar, 2022

